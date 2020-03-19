Digital Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0451 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.44 or 0.04273049 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00067985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039172 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00015474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016183 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003807 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.