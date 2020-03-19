Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $327,459.24 and approximately $20.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00669020 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001599 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

