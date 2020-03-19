DigitalBits Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $47,978.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.01092866 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00048417 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

