Digiwage Market Cap Tops $23,447.46 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $23,447.46 and approximately $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digiwage

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

