DIMCOIN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $812.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $274,097.22 and approximately $812.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, Coinbe and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.02540916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00198361 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00036523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Exrates, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.