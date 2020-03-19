Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT Lowered to $55.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Diodes has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 33,102 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $1,603,460.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,530.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $156,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $2,000,616. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

