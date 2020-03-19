DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 27th

DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ)’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, March 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES has a fifty-two week low of $417.12 and a fifty-two week high of $689.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30.

