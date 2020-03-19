Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares Stock Set to Split on Friday, March 27th (NYSEARCA:GASX)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

GASX stock opened at $196.09 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $499.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) by 741.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 16.33% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

