Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSCV. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 581 ($7.64).

Get Discoverie Group alerts:

Shares of DSCV traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 388 ($5.10). 1,036,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,952. Discoverie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 606 ($7.97). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 531.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 509.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The company has a market cap of $344.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30.

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Discoverie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discoverie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.