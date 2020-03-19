Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 581 ($7.64).

Shares of Discoverie Group stock opened at GBX 371 ($4.88) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 531.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 509.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $344.18 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50. Discoverie Group has a one year low of GBX 381 ($5.01) and a one year high of GBX 606 ($7.97).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

