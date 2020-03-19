Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 166,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

