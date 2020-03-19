Dock Market Cap Achieves $2.11 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Fatbtc, Kucoin and CoinBene. Dock has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.28 or 0.02148140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00191238 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00037146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,109,027 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

