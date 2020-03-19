Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post sales of $283.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.10 million to $284.00 million. Docusign posted sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docusign will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of DOCU opened at $76.61 on Thursday. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In related news, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,232.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,542,861 shares of company stock valued at $116,013,142. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

