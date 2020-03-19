Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP lifted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,978 shares during the quarter. Docusign accounts for 8.2% of Cowbird Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Docusign worth $12,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Docusign by 333.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Hinshaw sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $2,975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,232.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,542,861 shares of company stock worth $116,013,142 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.01. 4,056,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

