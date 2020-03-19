Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits Market Cap of $219.54 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $219.54 million and approximately $209.14 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and OpenLedger DEX. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00637105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007873 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,792,255,213 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Instant Bitex, CoinExchange, BTC Trade UA, QBTC, Mercatox, Tidex, Coinbe, Ovis, Novaexchange, ZB.COM, Crex24, Exmo, BX Thailand, Bits Blockchain, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Coinsquare, YoBit, Indodax, Exrates, Livecoin, Robinhood, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, CoinFalcon, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, Bittylicious, C-CEX, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Tripe Dice Exchange, Bitbns, HitBTC, Graviex, Koineks, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, LiteBit.eu, FreiExchange, Sistemkoin, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, BCEX, Cryptomate, cfinex, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, Bitsane, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Kraken, BiteBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

