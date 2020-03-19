Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Boosted by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,318.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 843,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 824,800 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $69,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $507,724,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $90,230,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after acquiring an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. 7,852,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,622. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.88 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

