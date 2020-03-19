Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. Donaldson’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 136,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,210,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

