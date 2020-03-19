DopeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $146,737.58 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $146,737.58 and approximately $3,682.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00638564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

