Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at CL King

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DORM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products stock opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,341,000 after buying an additional 98,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.