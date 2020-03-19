Dougherty & Co Comments on Apollo Medical Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Apollo Medical had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMEH. TheStreet lowered Apollo Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. Apollo Medical has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $373.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of -0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Apollo Medical by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 12,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $225,774.08. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

