Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,293,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 436,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $63,731,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 388,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 87,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

