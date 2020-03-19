DREP (DREP) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One DREP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a market cap of $2.72 million and $424,554.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DREP has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.02544495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00198087 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DREP Token Profile

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.