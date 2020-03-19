Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $85,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.45. 1,462,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,232. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.46.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

