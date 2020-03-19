Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,144 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $47,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.46.

DUK stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.08. 5,682,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,232. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.