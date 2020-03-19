Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 201,510 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,941,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNKN opened at $44.28 on Thursday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

