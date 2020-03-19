DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) Insider Ronald Series Purchases 70,000 Shares

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) insider Ronald Series acquired 70,000 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,900 ($6,445.67).

LON:DX opened at GBX 6.78 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DX has a 1-year low of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.30 ($0.21). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 million and a PE ratio of 67.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DX. Liberum Capital began coverage on DX (Group) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 16 ($0.21) target price for the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

