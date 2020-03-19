Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KL traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 90,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

