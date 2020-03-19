Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 17,041 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 430.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,520,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,675.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

THS opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

