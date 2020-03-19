Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after purchasing an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 360,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,908,000 after purchasing an additional 230,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after purchasing an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 265.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,928. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average of $128.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

