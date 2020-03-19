Dynamite Achieves Market Cap of $155,693.33 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00007003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $155,693.33 and approximately $172,943.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004421 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00367917 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00001029 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016239 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002435 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005156 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 849,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,088 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

