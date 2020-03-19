Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.20% of Eagle Materials worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Eagle Materials by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after acquiring an additional 404,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,854 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 841.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 445,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 478,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXP opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.26. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

