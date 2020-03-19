EagleX Reaches Market Cap of $3,680.24 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. EagleX has a market capitalization of $3,680.24 and $88.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.02220182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00037038 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Buying and Selling EagleX

EagleX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

