Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMN. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,700. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

