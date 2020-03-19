Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.61. The company had a trading volume of 98,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,015. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $105.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.