Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,532 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 83,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $179,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETV opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

