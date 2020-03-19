eBoost Hits One Day Volume of $53.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last week, eBoost has traded 75% lower against the dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $39,179.84 and $53.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00622701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.