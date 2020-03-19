Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 21,147 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $156,614,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after buying an additional 3,737,796 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after buying an additional 3,472,697 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,696,210 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,789.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 506,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 479,475 shares during the period.

NYSE PK traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $4.76. 5,783,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.81%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Barclays lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

