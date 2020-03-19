Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,791 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.13. 654,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,785. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 51.85% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,580. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

