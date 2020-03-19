Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,628 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 372.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.44. 68,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.