Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 528,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,496,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,260. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.