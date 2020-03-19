Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 135,987 Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Iqvia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

IQV traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.36. 1,995,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.47.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.