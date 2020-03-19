Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 498,172 Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 498,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Invitation Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,802,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,291,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,009,000 after purchasing an additional 482,474 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 93.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,256,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,217 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,029 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

INVH stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.23. 232,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,525,139. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

