Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 2,558 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Everest Re Group worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,606,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,519. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.18 and its 200 day moving average is $264.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

