Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 52,180 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,180 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Atmos Energy worth $13,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after acquiring an additional 215,714 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after acquiring an additional 422,779 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,281,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,193,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $12.41 on Thursday, hitting $93.43. The stock had a trading volume of 51,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,765. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.55.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

