Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 67,810 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,810 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.50. 4,025,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.29. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.95.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

