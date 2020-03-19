Echo Street Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401,915 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $30,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 2,362,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,401,205. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

