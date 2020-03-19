Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335,349 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Amdocs worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 139.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 163,452 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of DOX traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.72. 28,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,534. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.