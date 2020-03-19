Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372,865 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Crown worth $28,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $5,077,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.38. 63,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,275. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.