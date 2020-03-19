Echo Street Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,960 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Docusign worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 76,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after acquiring an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $3,284,177.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,360.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,542,861 shares of company stock valued at $116,013,142. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 231,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,948. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $92.55.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

