Echo Street Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Outfront Media worth $28,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 35.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 107,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,437. Outfront Media Inc has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.17%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.